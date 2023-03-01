Moldova - Protests Against the Energy Price Rises and the Threat of Restarting the War - Continue in Chisnau (Kishniev) against the Administration of Moldova.

Protests against the energy price rises and the threat of restarting the war over the PMR continue in Chisnau (Kishniev) against the adminstration of Moldovan President Maia Sandu. Unlike western media's view - these people are not 'pro-Russian' they just want to not get whalloped by an increase in the cost of everything and restart a war if they can help it. That apparently makes them 'pro-Russian.' We guess then that 'pro-Russian' is now a synonym for 'sane' or 'decent.'

