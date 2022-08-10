Cambodia Mission Trip / I will Never leave Thee nor Forsake Thee 08/07/2022

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Cambodia Mission Trip by Prophet SoonHe Young & Pastor Lou Young
Main Service Message: I will never leave Thee nor Forsake Thee
Pastor Stan Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
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