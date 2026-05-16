CHUCK BALDWIN TELLS IT LIKE IT IS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The world sees what the jew has done with control of the US government.
That was just with bombs and bullets.
Just wait until Israel controls the world’s food and medical supplies.
Once AI and humanoids hit the world stage, famine and disease will run rampant amongst men.
Source: https://x.com/54BRITT54/status/2054930943190704638
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/arwj8y [thanks to https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/donald-trump-and-jd-vance-champions-of-the-u-s-israel-relationship/ 🖲]