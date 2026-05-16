CHUCK BALDWIN TELLS IT LIKE IT IS❗

The world sees what the jew has done with control of the US government.





That was just with bombs and bullets.





Just wait until Israel controls the world’s food and medical supplies.





Once AI and humanoids hit the world stage, famine and disease will run rampant amongst men.





Source: https://x.com/54BRITT54/status/2054930943190704638





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/arwj8y [thanks to https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/donald-trump-and-jd-vance-champions-of-the-u-s-israel-relationship/ 🖲]