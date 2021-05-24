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Vaccinated People Are Being TRACKED in Real Time via 5G Cellular, Man is giving off AstraZeneca "Bluetooth"..
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402 views • May 24, 2021
There is a russian video online claiming that people who are taking the Covid-19 vaccinations are being TRACKED in Real Time via 5G. This is compelling alone but another video of a man giving off what appears to be "bluetooth" connectivity with devices around him TRYING TO CONNECT may back up this claim. Please spread the word!
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