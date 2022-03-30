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GLOBALISTS HIDE PUTIN'S SPEECH FROM THE WORLD - 030522 (MIRRORED)
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2375 views • March 30, 2022
GLOBALISTS HIDE PUTIN'S SPEECH FROM THE WORLD - 030522 (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from Brigteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/c5d65716-4a31-40c8-b8d7-8c19704c6363
MSM will not show you Putin's speech concerning the Ukraine operation. Ask yourself why?
This is a banned.video, from someone on BitChute that uploaded it there from banned.video.
MIrrored from Brigteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/c5d65716-4a31-40c8-b8d7-8c19704c6363
MSM will not show you Putin's speech concerning the Ukraine operation. Ask yourself why?
This is a banned.video, from someone on BitChute that uploaded it there from banned.video.
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