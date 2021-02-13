War Castles: Russell Jay Gould (Army Psychological Operations Total Propaganda STORY)



How Has Your Life Improved Since Our Hero Captured the U.S. Flag in 1999? “War Castles”…, What a JOKE! Russell Jay Gould captures the United States flag 22 years ago, and the United States is worse now than it was in 1999. Give me a break, this is just more kick the hope can down the road distraction. Absolute joke.



Russell Jay Gould is part of the Army Psychological Operations. This bullshit story is part of the City of London’s Masonic Crown Shit Show. Just selling you hope so you do absolutely nothing as (((they))) continue asset stripping you until the day your family wakes up homeless in the gutter.



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