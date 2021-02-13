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War Castles: Russell Jay Gould (Army Psychological Operations Total Propaganda)
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1782 views • February 13, 2021
War Castles: Russell Jay Gould (Army Psychological Operations Total Propaganda STORY)

How Has Your Life Improved Since Our Hero Captured the U.S. Flag in 1999? “War Castles”…, What a JOKE! Russell Jay Gould captures the United States flag 22 years ago, and the United States is worse now than it was in 1999. Give me a break, this is just more kick the hope can down the road distraction. Absolute joke.

Russell Jay Gould is part of the Army Psychological Operations. This bullshit story is part of the City of London’s Masonic Crown Shit Show. Just selling you hope so you do absolutely nothing as (((they))) continue asset stripping you until the day your family wakes up homeless in the gutter.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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propagandarussell jay gouldarmy psychological operationswar castles
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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