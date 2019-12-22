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ΞΥΛΙΝΑ ΣΠΑΘΙΑ - Ο ΒΑΣΙΛΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΣΚΟΝΗΣ
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5 views • December 22, 2019
THIS IS A VERY OLD SONG (1993)FROM THE BEST POP-ROCK EVER EXISTED BAND IN GREECE!IT'S CALLED WOODEN SWORDS AND THE SONG IS CALLED KING OF DUST!I DEDICATE IT TO ALL THE ONES WHO SEARCHIN FOR TRUE LOVE IN THIS INHUMAN PRISON PLANET!
I'VE MADE A FREE LYRIC TRANSLATION WHICH IN MOST POINTS SPEAK FIGURATIVELY!
Me the small Godess's sheep
forgotten in south born elsewhere
i know Troy will be miles away
and beautiful Helen now will be old!
goin down the street sworn to get in
the palaces of Sun to sing billy goat's song with killer voice
then cry and vanish in silence!
KING OF DUST!
Years will pass the wheel will turn
everythin will be the same and everythin will change
i'll look for you in the streets
but you'll be a shadow lost in time!
One night when moon shines crazy
your shadow will cover a narrow street
the trips the friends the hugs and kisses
in a world i'll pass far away!
KING OF DUST!
From dragon's year many years passed
you may not remember anything
but life's wheel allways turn
and when the snow melts come to find me!
Second upload in you tube November 26 2016 in my second account after they closed my first.
I'VE MADE A FREE LYRIC TRANSLATION WHICH IN MOST POINTS SPEAK FIGURATIVELY!
Me the small Godess's sheep
forgotten in south born elsewhere
i know Troy will be miles away
and beautiful Helen now will be old!
goin down the street sworn to get in
the palaces of Sun to sing billy goat's song with killer voice
then cry and vanish in silence!
KING OF DUST!
Years will pass the wheel will turn
everythin will be the same and everythin will change
i'll look for you in the streets
but you'll be a shadow lost in time!
One night when moon shines crazy
your shadow will cover a narrow street
the trips the friends the hugs and kisses
in a world i'll pass far away!
KING OF DUST!
From dragon's year many years passed
you may not remember anything
but life's wheel allways turn
and when the snow melts come to find me!
Second upload in you tube November 26 2016 in my second account after they closed my first.
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