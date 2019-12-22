ΞΥΛΙΝΑ ΣΠΑΘΙΑ - Ο ΒΑΣΙΛΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΣΚΟΝΗΣ

THIS IS A VERY OLD SONG (1993)FROM THE BEST POP-ROCK EVER EXISTED BAND IN GREECE!IT'S CALLED WOODEN SWORDS AND THE SONG IS CALLED KING OF DUST!I DEDICATE IT TO ALL THE ONES WHO SEARCHIN FOR TRUE LOVE IN THIS INHUMAN PRISON PLANET!

I'VE MADE A FREE LYRIC TRANSLATION WHICH IN MOST POINTS SPEAK FIGURATIVELY!

Me the small Godess's sheep

forgotten in south born elsewhere

i know Troy will be miles away

and beautiful Helen now will be old!

goin down the street sworn to get in

the palaces of Sun to sing billy goat's song with killer voice

then cry and vanish in silence!



KING OF DUST!



Years will pass the wheel will turn

everythin will be the same and everythin will change

i'll look for you in the streets

but you'll be a shadow lost in time!



One night when moon shines crazy

your shadow will cover a narrow street

the trips the friends the hugs and kisses

in a world i'll pass far away!



KING OF DUST!

From dragon's year many years passed

you may not remember anything

but life's wheel allways turn

and when the snow melts come to find me!

Second upload in you tube November 26 2016 in my second account after they closed my first.