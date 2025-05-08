Mary Nell on Ron Wyatt and the Ark of the Covenant.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Believe what you will. Mary Nell, Ron's wife giving testimony of the greatest discovery of mankind, the Ark of the Covenant. It will be shown to the world when the Sunday Law is introduced. Those who are told to break the Ten Commandments and who do so will have taken the Mark of the Beast! The Ten Commandments can not be broken. All ten most be observed! Revelation 20:14.