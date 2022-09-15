FBI Gestapo RAIDS: Mike Lindell, Steals Cellphone: Secret Police Of Biden Regime Inch Closer To Trump

Stew Peters Show





September 14, 2022





Yesterday, the FBI ambushed Mike Lindell at a Hardee’s restaurant and seized his cell phone. Mike Lindell is a patriot and a Christian who wants the best for this country. The FBI stalked and ambushed him like he was the head of an organized crime ring.





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