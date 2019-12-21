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What "Thinning out the herd" looks like
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16 views • December 21, 2019
Fake ABC "News" Item on Syria https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/abc-refuses-to-issue-an-on-air-correction-to-their-fake-news-video/
High Impact Vlogs Expose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EreCwrq_FI0
Deep state media Kangaroo Court
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/secret-trials-secret-witnesses-secret-proceedings-impeachment-nothing-but-a-deep-state-kangaroo-court-like-youd-see-in-a-third-world-country/
You can't handle the truth (MSM will "protect" you) https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/nick-gillespie-the-new-york-times-nbc-and-other-outlets-dont-trust-you-to-handle-the-truth-kimberley-strassel-inside-the-medias-relentless-crusade-to-destroy-president-trump/
New York (Part of "the syndicate") Article about Trump Video
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/14/us/politics/trump-shooting-media-video.html
Project Veritas videos https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals/videos
Injuries to Police caused by PAID PROTESTERS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfFEwbO11Vc
Witness to Clinton emails never interviewed by FBI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUylfXuELw8
Financial Collapse (nothing was fixed since 2008)
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/this-week-in-october-is-when-the-1929-and-1987-stock-market-crashes-were-happening-table/
IWB Coverage of 50% Chinese Pigs die of "Pig Ebola"
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/big-china-doom-up-to-50-of-chinas-breeding-pigs-dead-due-to-african-swine-fever/
Chinesepigs the size of polar bears!
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinese-farmers-raise-polar-bear-sized-pigs-pork-shortage-worsens
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
Middle East Eye https://www.middleeasteye.net/
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
High Impact Vlogs Expose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EreCwrq_FI0
Deep state media Kangaroo Court
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/secret-trials-secret-witnesses-secret-proceedings-impeachment-nothing-but-a-deep-state-kangaroo-court-like-youd-see-in-a-third-world-country/
You can't handle the truth (MSM will "protect" you) https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/nick-gillespie-the-new-york-times-nbc-and-other-outlets-dont-trust-you-to-handle-the-truth-kimberley-strassel-inside-the-medias-relentless-crusade-to-destroy-president-trump/
New York (Part of "the syndicate") Article about Trump Video
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/14/us/politics/trump-shooting-media-video.html
Project Veritas videos https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals/videos
Injuries to Police caused by PAID PROTESTERS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfFEwbO11Vc
Witness to Clinton emails never interviewed by FBI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUylfXuELw8
Financial Collapse (nothing was fixed since 2008)
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/this-week-in-october-is-when-the-1929-and-1987-stock-market-crashes-were-happening-table/
IWB Coverage of 50% Chinese Pigs die of "Pig Ebola"
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/big-china-doom-up-to-50-of-chinas-breeding-pigs-dead-due-to-african-swine-fever/
Chinesepigs the size of polar bears!
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chinese-farmers-raise-polar-bear-sized-pigs-pork-shortage-worsens
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
Sources I use
Newspaper Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
Recommended Truth Sources
Mint Press https://www.mintpressnews.com/
Hoax News https://hoax.news/
Greg Hunter https://usawatchdog.com/
Dave Janda https://davejanda.com/
Corey Lynn https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Caitlin Johnstone https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone
Covert Geopolitics https://geopolitics.co/
Middle East Eye https://www.middleeasteye.net/
My Big Short Explainer Video
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dFRmIEEbya30Rm8cpFPGa76Zbgs-83PD
The Big Short (Watch online) LANGUAGE WARNING, Sorry!
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1iF5OfzmJZTeMxxVhwC_dQEFnPUb476n5
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