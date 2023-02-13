Moving Into Eternity Part: The New Creation

When it comes to eternity, most of what we know about can be found in the Book of Revelation. In reading the Bible, we find there are four dwelling places in existence. The first place is where God dwells in the spirit realm somewhere outside of our creation.

The second place is our universe where angels and humans live, then there is the Lake of Fire, a place of eternal torment designed for the Devil and his angels but it is also for everyone who rejected the Gospel message.

The final place is the new creation. It will be set up in a similar manner to our current universe with a special planet called earth, but this earth will be different in that there will be no oceans of water on it, just a river of living water. There will be a New Jerusalem but it cannot be compared to the current city.

This new city will be designed and built in the dwelling place of God and then transported into the new creation and placed upon the new earth. The earth will be lit by a supernatural light coming from God and He will remove all the bad memories and wipe away our tears so we can live a life of total happiness for eternity. It will truly be an incredible time in eternity with God.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1429.pdf

RLJ-1429 -- FEBRUARY 2, 2014

Moving Into Eternity Part 10: The New Creation

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm



