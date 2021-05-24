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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
SUNDAY, MAY 23, 2021 - 6PM
EPISODE #2460
EP 2460-6PM GEORGIA IS BIGGER THAN ARIZONA! "HEADS WILL EXPLODE" FROM AUDIT RESULTS
At a hearing Friday, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero made clear the ballots must remain in the custody of Fulton election officials. That could prevent the kind of allegations of mishandling ballots and improper procedures that have dogged an audit of ballots in Arizona in recent weeks. The latest Georgia audit cannot change the election results, which were certified months ago and have already been confirmed by multiple recounts. But the plaintiffs say an examination of ballots would get to the bottom of what they see as suspicious activity at State Farm Arena on election night and pave the way for more accurate elections in the future. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17737
Special Guest: Garland Favorito co-founded Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (VoterGA). VoterGA is a nonpartisan, non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to restoring the integrity of Georgia elections through verifiable, auditable and recount-capable voting. Garland is a career Information Technology (IT) professional with over 40 years of in-depth experience and over 17 years of volunteer research into electronic voting systems. He also serves as a volunteer Elections Director for the Constitution Party of Georgia.
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