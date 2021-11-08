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Satanic Pedophile Grooming Joe Biden Goes BALLISTIC at Reporter.. [07.11.2021]
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335 views • November 08, 2021
- While Contradicting Himself on Compensating Illegal Immigrants...
Pedophile Grooming Joe Biden: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Pedophile+Grooming+Joe+Biden&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Biden said 3 days ago he would not be compensating illegal immigrants that were separated at the border. Today he contradicted that statement while yelling to a reporter.
18,120 views Nov 7, 2021
Memology 101
435K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-Y-qNS1Kke0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Pedophile Grooming Joe Biden: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Pedophile+Grooming+Joe+Biden&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Biden said 3 days ago he would not be compensating illegal immigrants that were separated at the border. Today he contradicted that statement while yelling to a reporter.
18,120 views Nov 7, 2021
Memology 101
435K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-Y-qNS1Kke0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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