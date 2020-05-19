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We're All Hypocrites And Idol Worshippers No Matter How Pious We Are
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0 view • May 19, 2020
In this video I discuss how we're all hypocrites and idol worshippers no matter how religious we profess to be. Many of us project our beliefs onto others when we haven't solidified those beliefs ourselves. How can one preach to another when they haven't read their religious texts? How can we state that we're following God's laws when we constantly disobey them?
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
I was a little late this week..again! (How's that for being consistently inconsistent) but....See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
If you feel that this video has brought some value into your life, please like, subscribe and maybe even share. Check out my brand new Patreon Account too!
https://www.patreon.com/josephmcconnell
I was a little late this week..again! (How's that for being consistently inconsistent) but....See you on Monday for the next weeks video!
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