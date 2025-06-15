Riot & Chaos – Comparisons to 2020: Planned Unrest & Division w/ Maryam Henein

See the Ultimate Peptide Guide on Substack at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

Investigative journalist Maryam Henein returns to the program to break down the striking parallels between the 2020 George Floyd riots and the escalating protests we’re witnessing today. Drawing on her deep research into the origins and tactics of the 2020 unrest, Henein reveals how the current wave of chaos is not spontaneous—it’s engineered.Show moreShe explains how orchestrated division and media-fueled emotion were used to usher in a disruptive color revolution, and warns that similar strategies are playing out again. This episode is a powerful reminder to recognize the manipulation, stay grounded, and avoid getting pulled into emotionally charged narratives.

