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WAIT? WHAT! ARE YOU SERIOUS?
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29 views • August 27, 2020
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Question: “My research tells me that Determinism and Free Will must be compatible. If you agree then how is this accomplished? If not, then why can they not be compatible? In my opinion, humans are ordinary animals and have no special type of consciousness. If you agree then why do you say that other animals do not debate and simply process data while humans have something unique that is beyond data processing while debating?”
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Question: “My research tells me that Determinism and Free Will must be compatible. If you agree then how is this accomplished? If not, then why can they not be compatible? In my opinion, humans are ordinary animals and have no special type of consciousness. If you agree then why do you say that other animals do not debate and simply process data while humans have something unique that is beyond data processing while debating?”
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