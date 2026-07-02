The Attempted Jewish Rewrite of Western History – Video #334

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As the USA celebrates its 250th birthday anniversary, certain Jews and Zionists are pushing lies that the Jews were responsible for America’s founding. For the Zionists, controlling the narrative, including what supposedly happened thousands of years ago, means more power right now. Who controls the past, controls the present – and future.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/why-israel-wages-war-with-its-archeologists/
https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2068721325355528483
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/YHQzR1SAJZI
https://x.com/ME_Observer_/status/1959832117803688239
https://thefreedomarticles.com/guess-who-introduced-dershowitz-to-epstein-rothschild/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/book-review-virginia-giuffres-memoir-nobodys-girl-part-1/
https://substack.com/@1972nogenetherapy/note/c-279707557
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0367878364/
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.