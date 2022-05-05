Unveiling the Mind Manipulation Behind Television, Music, and MK-Ultra with Kara Mosher (Part 2)

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TAKEAWAYS
Movies and television shows use a combination of sound and disassociation to program viewers with targeted content
Ex-Nazis were involved in the process of bringing MK-Ultra mind control programming to America
In 1939, 432 hertz was changed to 440 hertz as the international standard, changing the way our brains perceive music
Kara’s testimony proves that Jesus loves and can save anyone who may have previously denied Him as Savior
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Sound Frequency Info (Nazi-Rockefeller Tuning): https://bit.ly/3KgB2X8
Nervous System Manipulation Patent US6506148B2: https://bit.ly/39hM5Tp
Behavioral Dialectical Therapy: https://bit.ly/38mybir
Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder: https://bit.ly/3rSmZAZ
The Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills Workbook: https://amzn.to/3vuAitz
Rockefellers Created Western Medicine: https://bit.ly/3k9AqYS
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