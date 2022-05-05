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Unveiling the Mind Manipulation Behind Television, Music, and MK-Ultra with Kara Mosher (Part 2)
Counter Culture Mom
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451 views • May 05, 2022
Jesus Christ stepped into Kara Mosher’s psychic plane while she was conducting a channeling session as a medium for a client, and it changed the entire direction of her life. In this mind-boggling conversation, Kara recounts how Jesus revealed Himself to her and how she immediately cast off her connections to the New Age movement. She explains why self-help cannot help anyone if the spirit of the antichrist is dwelling within them. Kara also reveals shocking information about musical frequencies that mess with our brains, referred to as the Devil’s Interval, and the intentional programming that comes from our televisions. She divulges the terrifying effects of MK-Ultra mind control over celebrities and the Satanic content they are promoting to the next generation.


TAKEAWAYS

Movies and television shows use a combination of sound and disassociation to program viewers with targeted content

Ex-Nazis were involved in the process of bringing MK-Ultra mind control programming to America

In 1939, 432 hertz was changed to 440 hertz as the international standard, changing the way our brains perceive music

Kara’s testimony proves that Jesus loves and can save anyone who may have previously denied Him as Savior


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Kara Mosher Music: https://spoti.fi/3EmjBmH
Sound Frequency Info (Nazi-Rockefeller Tuning): https://bit.ly/3KgB2X8
Nervous System Manipulation Patent US6506148B2: https://bit.ly/39hM5Tp
Behavioral Dialectical Therapy: https://bit.ly/38mybir
Treatment for Borderline Personality Disorder: https://bit.ly/3rSmZAZ
The Dialectical Behavior Therapy Skills Workbook: https://amzn.to/3vuAitz
Rockefellers Created Western Medicine: https://bit.ly/3k9AqYS

🔗 CONNECT WITH KARA MOSHER
Website: https://karamosher.com/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3y4KHOn
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3EjwHRU
Podcast: https://apple.co/3KtKlDd

🔗 CONNECT WITH HERE COMES TROUBLE
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herecomestroublexo/

🔗 CONNECT WITH LET’S BE FRIENDS
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🔗 CONNECT WITH NOT SO SECRET SOCIETIES
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🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
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Keywords
americagodantichristcelebritiesnew age movementmind manipulationtina griffincounter culture momchanneling sessionjesus christ the counter culture mom showkara mosherchurch mk-ultra
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