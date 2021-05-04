The Depopulation Weapon Exposed

The crimes of globalism are pouring in from every direction. Every dam protecting liberties, human rights, and the rule of law has burst. Many have become guinea pigs and submitted their will to a hierarchy of elite assassins posing as their saviors. And after more than 100 million arms have been pricked with the mrna vaccines. More is not being done to expose what scientists have discovered about Covid-19. "The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness. Salk researchers and collaborators show how the protein damages cells, confirming COVID-19 as a primarily vascular disease." A vascular rather than a respiratory disease. Meaning that a spike protein in Covid 19 is doing far more damage to human tissue than was previously accepted as fact. Exactly what many experts revealed on Infowars. While for years, the documents detailing what was to come had been warning those with the fortitude and self preservation to listen.