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RESIST THE SCAMDEMIC! DR. PETRELLA: 'IT'S GOING TO BE THE MOST TERRIBLE VACCINE OF ALL' SHARE NOW!
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91 views • August 27, 2020
*For some unknown reason the uploading process has 'colored' this video as you see it, despite deleting and re-uploading the normal, original video again. However, the message is still intact.
A better and un-corrupted version can be seen here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaM5lckeRluZ/?fbclid=IwAR2REm0rIeWXD47Z9yqFVrF_3Ys3zVkAy79tfQ0lixQFOWqFiN65DJfvFYs
This vitally important video only lasted 1 minute on YouTube before they censored-removed it.
It is exactly what is happening worldwide. It has been planned for many years. This doctor is putting his life on the line for humanity and says he will die for it. PLEASE SHARE this video everywhere.
From https://fromrome.info/2020/08/24/resist-the-scamdemic-says-italian-doctor/
PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT AND/OR SHARE IT EVERYWHERE
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO ALSO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf Proof of the Planned Pandemic, etc.
https://icedrive.net/0/4awvSd4QfF
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/e8YpQWASjd
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/82MnvqMBWW
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/b6a8Nihsma
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/5ewM8PWtWE
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
A better and un-corrupted version can be seen here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XaM5lckeRluZ/?fbclid=IwAR2REm0rIeWXD47Z9yqFVrF_3Ys3zVkAy79tfQ0lixQFOWqFiN65DJfvFYs
This vitally important video only lasted 1 minute on YouTube before they censored-removed it.
It is exactly what is happening worldwide. It has been planned for many years. This doctor is putting his life on the line for humanity and says he will die for it. PLEASE SHARE this video everywhere.
From https://fromrome.info/2020/08/24/resist-the-scamdemic-says-italian-doctor/
PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT AND/OR SHARE IT EVERYWHERE
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO ALSO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf Proof of the Planned Pandemic, etc.
https://icedrive.net/0/4awvSd4QfF
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/e8YpQWASjd
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/82MnvqMBWW
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/b6a8Nihsma
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://icedrive.net/0/5ewM8PWtWE
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
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