VIDEO: WEF Prophet Says Trump 2024 Will Be ‘Death Blow To Global Order’
Rick Langley
Alex Jones presents video footage of Yuval Noah Harari warning that if Trump is elected President, he will deliver a death blow to the World Economic Forum's global order. Harari also explains how artificial intelligence could be used by a terrorist group or nation to create a virus that could kill billions of people.

