MYRIAM CHARABATY - Islam Is Not the Enemy - An Arab Christian's Perspective

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/
presents
Freedom International Livestream
Dec 4, 2025 - Thursday 12:00 PM EST
Guest: MYRIAM CHARABATY
Topic: Islam Is Not the Enemy - An Arab Christian's Perspective
Substack - Myriam Charabaty www.MyriamCharabaty.com
X- Myriam Charabaty
Bio:
Myriam Charabaty is a Lebanese Arab Christian researcher, writer, and interfaith educator dedicated to fostering understanding between Christianity and Islam. Drawing from her lived Middle Eastern experience, she challenges Western misconceptions and highlights the shared spiritual, cultural, and historical roots of both faiths. Her work promotes dialogue, peace-building, and a more truthful perspective on Christian–Muslim relations.
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
WELLNESS RESOURCES
· Premier Research Labs - https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/ -
15% discount - 15%_59N84F_05