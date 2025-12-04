BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MYRIAM CHARABATY - Islam Is Not the Enemy - An Arab Christian's Perspective
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
6 views • 1 day ago

Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/

presents

Freedom International Livestream

Dec 4, 2025 -   Thursday 12:00 PM EST

Guest: MYRIAM CHARABATY

 

Topic: Islam Is Not the Enemy - An Arab Christian's Perspective

Substack - Myriam Charabaty   www.MyriamCharabaty.com

X- Myriam Charabaty

 

Bio:

Myriam Charabaty is a Lebanese Arab Christian researcher, writer, and interfaith educator dedicated to fostering understanding between Christianity and Islam. Drawing from her lived Middle Eastern experience, she challenges Western misconceptions and highlights the shared spiritual, cultural, and historical roots of both faiths. Her work promotes dialogue, peace-building, and a more truthful perspective on Christian–Muslim relations.


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

WELLNESS RESOURCES

·        Premier Research Labs - https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/ -

15% discount - 15%_59N84F_05

