Bill Gates Admits His GM Mosquitoes Are Causing Deadly Malaria Outbreak in U.S.

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Bill Gates has been caught releasing billions of diseased mosquitoes in the US and it just so happens that he has a vaccine coming out soon which he says will solve the problem of the diseased mosquitoes.
The evidence against Gates is damning and the Gates-funded mainstream media is doing everything it can to suppress and bury this story.
Months after a Bill Gates tech start-up called Oxitec released billions of genetically modified mosquitoes into the wild, mosquitoes across the US are testing positive to extremely rare and deadly viruses, some of which were eradicated decades ago, and others which have never before been reported in the United States.
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