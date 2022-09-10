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'The Most Important Movie I've Ever Been Apart of': Plandemic 3 Launch Party Sept. 16
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85 views • September 10, 2022

Mikki Willis, creator of the Plandemic series:

"As many of you know, we are getting excitingly close to the release of Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening.

In celebration of this highly anticipated moment, we are thrilled to announce “The Great Awakening, Plandemic 3 Prelaunch Party” on Friday, September 16th!

If you happen to be in the Austin, Texas area or would like to make the trip out, then we welcome you to come JOIN US for an incredible evening under the Texas stars!

The party will be hosted by Mikki and Del Bigtree and will feature a Texas style BBQ dinner, premium open bar, selected clips from the movie, live music performances, inspiring talks and more!!

Your purchase gets you TWO FREE TICKETS to the Fall premiere.

All ticket sales and sponsorships are donations that go toward the launch of the Global Premiere & Livestream of Plandemic 3.

Trust us when we say that you’re not going to want to miss this event!

Get your tickets now and visit this link for more information!
https://thetexasnexus.org/p3party/

Hope to see you there! 🥳"

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic
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