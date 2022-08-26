Tracking the Genocide Worldwide Excess Deaths from the Covid Injections

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https://www.ftwproject.com/

Blog Post with links and references here:

https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/covid-the-pharmacovigilant-genocidal-nanotech-bioweapon/

A new report on Covid has come out created by a group of Christians, Engineers and Scientists. They have run the numbers and argue that the global surge of excess deaths did not come with the arrival with Covid but rather it came with the injections that the elites want to force on every human being. According to the authors of this report, this mass genocide is all clearly intentional and the proof can be seen in the of biostructures found inside of vaccinated bodies. This is a report done by Hope and Tivon in Morocco that shows the incredible excess of deaths worldwide that began right after the vaccine rollout in 2021. This shouldn't surprise anybody, this is exactly the intended consequence, the shots are killing people.