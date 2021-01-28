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Is it Fake? - Bruce Tyson - Matthew 24:5
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90 views • January 28, 2021
Fake News is only the beginning. Before you believe or receive anything, ask yourself, "Is it fake?" Learn to exercise discernment. Become aware of the "fake things" that can keep you from enjoying God's best for your life. Read this message or follow along with it at https://brucetyson.com/is-it-fake/
Corrections: At, 4:52, I said, "Second Corinthians Chapter Two, Verse Nine." I meant to say, "Second Thessalonians Chapter Two, Verse Nine."
At 7:21, I said, "Second Timothy Chapter Three." I meant to say, "Second Timothy Chapter Four."
Corrections: At, 4:52, I said, "Second Corinthians Chapter Two, Verse Nine." I meant to say, "Second Thessalonians Chapter Two, Verse Nine."
At 7:21, I said, "Second Timothy Chapter Three." I meant to say, "Second Timothy Chapter Four."
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