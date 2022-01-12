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Decide what YOUR new money story is TODAY
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30 views • January 12, 2022
New year! New money Story!
As we move through the second week of 2022, consider this your reminder that there is always wealth consciousness work to do! In this short clip, I encourage you to reflect on your current money story. It doesn’t matter how much money you have in your bank account; we ALL have a money story.
So how do we shift that money story? Ultimately, it comes down to our level of worthiness and deservingness and stepping into full alignment in all areas of our lives.
To support you in creating a new money story in 2022, I’d like to share another short clip on setting finical goals. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnKIlPZ7jIs
While visiting my YouTube channel, don’t forget to hit that subscribe button, so you are notified every time I share wealth wisdom!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
As we move through the second week of 2022, consider this your reminder that there is always wealth consciousness work to do! In this short clip, I encourage you to reflect on your current money story. It doesn’t matter how much money you have in your bank account; we ALL have a money story.
So how do we shift that money story? Ultimately, it comes down to our level of worthiness and deservingness and stepping into full alignment in all areas of our lives.
To support you in creating a new money story in 2022, I’d like to share another short clip on setting finical goals. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnKIlPZ7jIs
While visiting my YouTube channel, don’t forget to hit that subscribe button, so you are notified every time I share wealth wisdom!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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