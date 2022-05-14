Miles’ Evaluation of Xia Ping

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Xia Ping was a great woman, why I really respected people from Jiang Zhe. Part of their characteristic is she was stubborn, her gentleness, her wisdom, her moral principles, her moral principles are the stuff Chinese people always talked about, but no many can accomplish it. Her words and her actions from what I saw, her actions were far more than her words. She made such a huge impact on me.