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Candid Kelly s interview with MAAP Media from outside the main-gate.
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10 views • May 10, 2021
Candid Kelly s Interview with MAAP Media from of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum outside the gate in the front in the hot sun 100 degrees and this man keeps plugging away for his country. .
#raw #likeitis #drawyourownconclusions #amercians #speaking #audit #Kelly #veterans #coliseum #arizona
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
MAAP Media
George Nemeh.
#raw #likeitis #drawyourownconclusions #amercians #speaking #audit #Kelly #veterans #coliseum #arizona
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
MAAP Media
George Nemeh.
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