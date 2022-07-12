'The Minds of Men' Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes [17.12.2021]

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Truthstream Media
Premiered Dec 16, 2018 GET $5 OFF when you order the DVD, use code SUBPROJECT119 @ TheMindsofMen.net (includes extras: extended interview, deleted scene, behind the scenes featurette and trailer). Amazon: https://amzn.to/2mC4qyG Vimeo https://vimeo.com/ondemand/themindsof... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia Truthstream Can Be Found Here: Website: http://TruthstreamMedia.com FB: http://Facebook.com/TruthstreamMedia Twitter: @TruthstreamNews DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX ~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~ Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Show less