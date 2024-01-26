⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (20 - 26 January 2024) - Russian, ENG Text

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 – 26 January 2024)

▫️In the period from 20 to 26 January, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered 13 group strikes by long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of Ukrainian military industrial complex producing uncrewed surface vehicles, ammunition, missiles and its parts.

In addition, strikes were delivered at ammunition depots, military airfield infrastructure, POL bases, and temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries.

The goal of the strikes has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️Over the week, in Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region) and improved the tactical situation in several areas of the front line.

In cohesion with aviation and artillery 43 AFU attacks were repelled.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade, 25th, 30th, 32nd, 43rd, 57th, 60th, 66th mechanised brigades, 25th Airborne Brigade, and 1st Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 740 Ukrainian troops, seven tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, and 14 field artillery pieces.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, more advantageous lines and positions were taken. 17 AFU attacks were repelled.

The Group's aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted losses on AFU and Ukrainian National Guard units near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 1,570 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, seven tanks, 25 armoured fighting vehicles, 52 motor vehicles, and nine field artillery pieces.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and repelled 12 AFU attacks.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd, 24th, 28th, 42nd, 58th, 92nd, 93rd mechanised brigades, 81st Airmobile Brigade, and 5th Assault Brigade near Andreyevka, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Mayosk, and Chasov Yag (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 1,960 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, 19 tanks, including one Leopard tank, 22 armoured fighting vehicles, 56 motor vehicles, four multiple launch rocket systems combat vehicles, including one MLRS, one HIMARS, and two Grad, as well as 27 field artillery pieces.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of the AFU 31st, 72nd mechanised brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 105th, and 127th territorial defence brigades near Rovnopol, Paraskoviyevka, Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Priutnoye.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 745 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, and 14 field artillery pieces.▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of Russian troops active defensive actions and continuous strikes, losses were inflicted on units of the AFU 33rd, 65th, 117th, 118th mechanised brigades, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Rabotino, Verbovoye, Nesteryanka, and Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses amounted to more than 450 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, and 11 field artillery pieces.



▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of preventative strikes of RU troops supported by aviation & artillery, losses were inflicted on units of the AFU 35th, 36th, 38th marines brigs, 121st, 123rd, & 126th territorial DEF brigs near Zolotaya Balka, Mikhailovka, Tyaginka, Zmievka, & Stanislav (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 335 UKR troops, 23 motor vehicles, 2 Grad MLRS, & 8 field artillery pieces.Over the week, 35 UKR servicemen surrendered, 16 of whom were captured in Krasny Liman direction.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the RU GOFs wiped out 4 launchers of AD systems, including 2 U.S.-made Patriot, 1 French-made SAMP-T, 1 German-made IRIS-T, and 3 electronic warfare stations, as well as one radar of the S-300 AD system, & 6 AFU field ammo depots.

▫️Aviation & AD units shot down 1 UKR Air Forces Su-25 aircraft, 6 Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 4 Tochka-U tactical missiles, 28 HIMARS & Vampire MLRS projectiles, and 361 UAVs.

▫️In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,255 unmanned aerial vehicles, 455 air defence missile systems, 14,800 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,210 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,871 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,891 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.