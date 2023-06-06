THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Tuesday 6/6/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

AS PREDICTED, FEDS NOW PUSHING UFO CONSPIRACY TO JUSTIFY WORLD GOVERNMENTWe've said this before: elements inside the US government would actually claim we're being visited by aliens to justify their expansion of power - including even a world government

Tune in now as we expand on this and more!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!





*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com