Mike Adams Sermon 005 - Job 34:10 God's breathe of life and Satan's war on carbon

- God's role in animating life through breath and spirit. (0:04)
- The role of God in creation, science, and the environment. (5:09)
- Climate change and the importance of liquid water. (11:52)
- The importance of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and its role in life on Earth. (16:01)
- The importance of carbon dioxide for life on Earth. (21:24)
