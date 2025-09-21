Was Michael Jackson silenced for criticizing Jews? - flashbacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was Michael Jackson silenced for criticizing Jews?
In “They Don’t Care About Us,” Michael Jackson sang:
💬 "Jew me, sue me, everybody do me / Kick me, kike me, don’t you black or white me."
The lyrics sparked accusations of antisemitism, backlash, and forced edits—but at a Brazilian concert, the original words returned.
Cynthia: Found this video shared and posted at : https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Telegram Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley