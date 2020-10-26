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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 26 October 2020
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30 views • October 27, 2020
Need to Know (26 October 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. National polls showing Biden support leading toward Trump. Groper Joe admits he is ready to defeat Bush during TV interview. FBI traitorous Director Wray had Hunter Biden laptop since December--suppressed it to help Biden. Biden finally admits he wants to end Oil Industry. Heartfelt Jill Biden tells View nobody wants to hear Biden smears… hmmm I don’t know about that. Photo proof of Joe Biden meeting with son’s business partners--Joe denied meeting them. China’s GTV releases graphic, salacious videos of degenerate Hunter Biden’s sexploits (not for the faint of heart). Biden’s daughter described not appropriate shows with dear old Dad Groper Joe. Project Hanson was Hunter Biden’s scam to help Chinese Military contractor acquire Michigan manufacturer. Kamala Harris listed as key contact for Biden family Chinese business dealings. Kamala draws 6 supporters to NC event in liberal Asheville. Truthout outrageous gaslighting for fundraising directed at Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers. Hunter Biden partnered with Chinese Army. Jim Biden Cheneyesque “Go F*ck yourself” to Tony Bobulinski. Trump announces peace deal between Israel and Sudan. MBS said if Saudi Arabia went there, he would be murdered. Nagorno-Karabakh conflict getting hotter, until Trump negotiates cease fire.
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