Manufacturing Covid Lockdowns? Who's Behind the Covid Tracking Project

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Memory Hold Blog is a creation of James Tracy, former Associate Professor at Florida Atlantic University fired for blogging in 2016. MHB Report and MHB Commentary are official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
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