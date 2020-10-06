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Headlines 06.10.2020
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10 views • June 11, 2020
Just more observations on the shitshow, in living color. Sadly no good footage of him being pegged in the nut. Here's the local news coverage
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/trending/george-floyd-protests-san-jose-police-fire-rubber-bullets-own-bias-trainer-rupture-his-testicle/K5HUBNAHTJERPBKA2CVC2B5LRU/
Thx for coming by,
E.
As always just my opinions. I have no connections to any of the companies.
I Want To Hold Your Hand cover
The Smithereens
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/trending/george-floyd-protests-san-jose-police-fire-rubber-bullets-own-bias-trainer-rupture-his-testicle/K5HUBNAHTJERPBKA2CVC2B5LRU/
Thx for coming by,
E.
As always just my opinions. I have no connections to any of the companies.
I Want To Hold Your Hand cover
The Smithereens
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