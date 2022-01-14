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Xylitol Sweetener And Covid Numbers Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/13/22
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233 views • January 14, 2022
Xylitol Sweetener And Covid Numbers Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/13/22
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. and worldwide. Stating that there are spikes of cases all over the country. Contending this is because people have not been following safety protocols. Stopped wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. Asserting people who have not been vaccinated and are not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in big trouble if they get the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of the sweetener xylitol. Researchers found that xylitol has antimicrobial and antiviral properties. Producing a compound called butryc acid and promotes the generation of regulatory T-cells important components of the immune system.
Callers
Joshua woke up today with the chills, bloating, gas and a dry cough.
Paul has a friend with kidney disease and trying to avoid being put on dialysis.
Robert is experiencing fluid build up in his legs and feet.
Dave has several health challenges including spinal stenosis, Bells palsy and dizziness.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. and worldwide. Stating that there are spikes of cases all over the country. Contending this is because people have not been following safety protocols. Stopped wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. Asserting people who have not been vaccinated and are not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in big trouble if they get the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of the sweetener xylitol. Researchers found that xylitol has antimicrobial and antiviral properties. Producing a compound called butryc acid and promotes the generation of regulatory T-cells important components of the immune system.
Callers
Joshua woke up today with the chills, bloating, gas and a dry cough.
Paul has a friend with kidney disease and trying to avoid being put on dialysis.
Robert is experiencing fluid build up in his legs and feet.
Dave has several health challenges including spinal stenosis, Bells palsy and dizziness.
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