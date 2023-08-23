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Drone Overflight Wednesday 23rd August 2023 Bachstr. 27 37574 Einbeck
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
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22 views • September 12, 2023

CAN YOU SEE THE BLINKING DOT IT CAN BE BEST SEEN AT 0:30

https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2022/02/drones-shooting-microwave-rays-could-be-drone-killers-tomorrow/361933/

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2308189-drones-armed-with-a-small-microwave-weapon-can-shoot-down-other-drones/

https://www.wired.com/2010/11/air-force-eyeing-microwave-e-ray-for-stealth-drones/
Here is my address on Google Maps. Right next to me there is a Helicopter school that's was in TV. However I already suffered from this phenomena when I lived together with my narcisstic mother in Gleiwitzerstraße 9 37574 Einbeck. Even back then I saw slot of fake night sky's consisting out of drones.
https://maps.app.goo.gl/YmF7B8RfsKa3j34w9
By the way I was forced relocated here. My satanic Illuminati grandfather Tino Lachstädter chose this apartment for me years ago. It was planned since I was a toddler that I would live here. The situation with my narcisstic mother just went out of control. I only had conflict with her. The perps logged into our chips and manipulated us against each other daily. So I looked a desperately a year for an apartment. I got rejected a year from everyone. Even got threatened with a lawyer by the Einbecker Wohnungsbaugesellschaft. I'm still not allowed to enter the building or call them or talk to their employees.The EWG also lied in my face they said there was a water damage in the apartment I was supposed to move into. The guy who did the lawyer thing was a tv moderator btw. https://de.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennie_Klose
His son Julian Klose is an employee of the EWG.
https://ewg-einbeck.de/kontakt/ansprechpartnerinnen/

Keywords
militarytechnologydronetorturemkultraamnestyinternationaldrkatherinehorton
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