EPISODE 279: A FAMILY AFFAIR

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It’s a family affair this week, as Del welcomes his tribe to The HighWire stage, to unravel the mystery of how a one time Emmy award-winning Producer from CBS became ‘King of the Anti-Vaxxers,’ and the family life that shaped his future.
Guests: Norma Bigtree Groverland, Jack Groverland, Syntysche Groverland, Rev. Shad Groverland
#FamilyFirst #BigtreeFamily
AIRDATE: August 4, 2022