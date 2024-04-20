Create New Account
🚨TRIGGER WARNING: Dom Lucre exposes Truth about Slavery, Blacks were also Slave Owners
Published 15 hours ago

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives - 🔥🚨TRIGGER WARNING: Dom Lucre exposes the truth about slavery and how Blacks were also slave owners and why this information is hidden from American history. Please ignore this if you get offended easily.


https://x.com/dom_lucre/status/1781459608390746267

info warsdom lucrebreaker of narratives

