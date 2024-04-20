🚨TRIGGER WARNING: Dom Lucre exposes Truth about Slavery, Blacks were also Slave Owners

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives - 🔥🚨TRIGGER WARNING: Dom Lucre exposes the truth about slavery and how Blacks were also slave owners and why this information is hidden from American history. Please ignore this if you get offended easily.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.