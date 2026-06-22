COVID 19 ⚕ TULSI GABBARD'S FINAL ACTː DECLASSIFIED COVID DOCUMENTS THAT CLAIM FAUCI FUNDED WUHAN LAB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB has documented throughout the entirety of the COVIDIOCRACY, and doesn't believe we've seen everything yet: https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine/
On her final day as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard released a new batch of declassified documents alleging that former top US health official Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research linked to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, helped suppress the Covid-19 lab-leak theory, and misled Congress during a 2024 hearing.
The documents, published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), have reignited the long-running debate over the origins of Covid-19. While Gabbard claims the records expose previously hidden details about US funding, intelligence assessments, and pandemic-era decision-making, Fauci has previously denied that NIH-funded research in Wuhan contributed to the creation of SARS-CoV-2. The release comes amid continuing divisions within US intelligence agencies over whether Covid-19 originated from a laboratory incident or natural spillover.
#TulsiGabbard #AnthonyFauci #Covid19 #WuhanLab #LabLeakTheory #CovidOrigins #ODNI #USPolitics #DeclassifiedDocuments #NIH #WuhanInstituteOfVirology #Pandemic #Coronavirus #USIntelligence #NDTVDigitalOriginals #NDTVWorld
NDTV World delivers a fresh, balanced, and inclusive outlook on the issues that matter most.
The world has viewed India through a narrow, Western-focused lens for far too long.
The time has come to disrupt these US and Eurocentric narratives.
NDTV World delivers a fresh, balanced, and inclusive outlook on the issues that matter most—geopolitics, migration, diaspora experiences, education, and global news
Links
NDTV World
ndtv.com/world
X
x.com/NDTVWORLD
instagram.com/ndtvworld
linkedin.com/company/ndtv-world
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTFNS83oe-E
Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.
https://odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4166-pr-11-26
TULSI GABBARD DECLASS UPDATE: Dr. Fauci Used USAID To STEAL Millions Of Taxpayer Dollars To Fund The Wuhan Lab In China To Release PSYOP-19
https://substack.com/@2ndsmartestguyintheworld/note/c-280634257?r=1x3hok