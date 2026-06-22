COVID 19 ⚕ TULSI GABBARD'S FINAL ACTː DECLASSIFIED COVID DOCUMENTS THAT CLAIM FAUCI FUNDED WUHAN LAB

VfB has documented throughout the entirety of the COVIDIOCRACY, and doesn't believe we've seen everything yet: https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine/





On her final day as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard released a new batch of declassified documents alleging that former top US health official Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research linked to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, helped suppress the Covid-19 lab-leak theory, and misled Congress during a 2024 hearing.





The documents, published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), have reignited the long-running debate over the origins of Covid-19. While Gabbard claims the records expose previously hidden details about US funding, intelligence assessments, and pandemic-era decision-making, Fauci has previously denied that NIH-funded research in Wuhan contributed to the creation of SARS-CoV-2. The release comes amid continuing divisions within US intelligence agencies over whether Covid-19 originated from a laboratory incident or natural spillover.





#TulsiGabbard #AnthonyFauci #Covid19 #WuhanLab #LabLeakTheory #CovidOrigins #ODNI #USPolitics #DeclassifiedDocuments #NIH #WuhanInstituteOfVirology #Pandemic #Coronavirus #USIntelligence #NDTVDigitalOriginals #NDTVWorld





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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTFNS83oe-E





Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.





https://odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4166-pr-11-26





TULSI GABBARD DECLASS UPDATE: Dr. Fauci Used USAID To STEAL Millions Of Taxpayer Dollars To Fund The Wuhan Lab In China To Release PSYOP-19





https://substack.com/@2ndsmartestguyintheworld/note/c-280634257?r=1x3hok