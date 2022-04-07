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FULL SHOW: New World Order Pope Kisses Ukrainian Flag In Signal For More War
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74 views • April 07, 2022
Clay Clark guest hosts today's exciting edition of The War Room! On today's show Clay interviews several guests as he lays out the sinister reality of New World Order minions such as Yuval Noah Harari who wants to start a new technocratic religion in which those that bow can actually live forever on earth.
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