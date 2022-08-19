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8/3/2022 Miles Guo: The U.S. military has actually been well-prepared for confronting and destroying the CCP with the hope that the CCP could take the initiative by launching an attack, but the CCP is so disappointing and made no moves at all. The CCP will still plan to hurt Taiwan