EVERYTHING YOU SEE NOW WAS PLANNED AND IS WELL UNDERWAY OR HAS ALREADY HAPPENED

In this riveting interview conducted in 2018, John B Wells talks to Deborah Tavares of stopthecrime.netDeborah lays out the agenda that America is by name only and everything you think you know is wrong. Topics discussed are the great reset (then considered a conspiracy), weather warfare, 5G & smart meters and accompanying sickness (KILL CITIES), the climate agenda (now called the green new deal), weather weapons and how all are a slave to the bankers. Everything from planned DNA harvesting and not being able to work is covered as is the planned tracking for everyone. This information was well known for years but was laid out clearly in this concise interview.Much of this has already happened. The only thing not mentioned is Covid, but Deborah did mention that it was on the books to use a 'disease' to get people to capitulate. So much is covered here. People ask all the time for a summary in a happy meal size and the truth is, aside from the Endgame film, this is likely the most accurate you are going to get as far as a summary is concerned. Buckle up if you are new to any of this. FYI don't think that this is just for the U.S. if you are abroad. This agenda will be for everyone eventually.Visit John B Wells (former Coast to Coast AM host) here for this episode and more:*I claim no ownership over this content. I am posting here purely for informational purposes only. If you enjoy this interview, please consider checking out and supporting Caravan To Midnight and becoming a member at the above link.