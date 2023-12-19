Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And the middle eastern theater is expanding Yemen said will take on Israel and the US Navy , And we will target all the ships that are transplanting oil!
channel image
DWP97048
9 Subscribers
21 views
Published 12 hours ago


And we will target all the ships that are transplanting oil! Anyways, winter is coming in Europe and America!

Don’t think of Yemen as a military powerful nation, but in weeks and weeks I saw ballistic missiles going up the center of the center of the Red Sea that’s approximately 1400 miles to the top of the Red Sea Trying to hit Israel targets🚨


The real threat to the US fleet is the black inflatable suicide Rates 🩸 carrying explosives travel out in the night for camouflage naval vessels.

Have to understand war war three is on and it has been on For two years now we are now in world war three the theater is expanding now to the Middle East


And the middle eastern theater is expanding Yemen said will take on Israel and the US Navy 

Oil supplies are now being slow down because of the middle, eastern theater get ready for higher oil prices again!

Look, I ask you if Saudi Arabia and UAE are going to be part of this coalition or not, if not then, the TRUCE and the no ESCALATION policy shall continue.

But support SAUDI ARABI Anda UAE are going to be part of any coalition for a AGGRESSION against YEMEN. Escalation against  In that case, I will be frank with you that we will TARGET every  oil field or gas filled in Saudi Arabia in the UAE,


And we will target all the ships that are transplanting oil! Anyways, winter is coming in Europe and America!

Keywords
red seazionists use ai to choose targets for gaza destructionjewish state genocide of palestinians in gazaaikillingmachineantichrist army

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket