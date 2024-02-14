Create New Account
Review - Snow Peak Titanium French Press
Published 20 hours ago

One of our good customers and now friend Greg from Phelen, CA swears by the Snow Peak Titanium French Press. He pretty much told me that if I didn't love it, he'd pay for it. Greg was spot on! I love this french press. Let’s see how it measures up to other high-end French presses.

https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/snow-peak-titanium-french-press/




