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Tyrannical Smartphone “PINGDEMIC” Strikes the UK
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330 views • July 23, 2021
Coming to the USA, the government will use your smartphone to track your location and who you've been in contact with. If a person near you tested positive for COVID, you will be sent a message ordering you to "LOCK DOWN" and self-quarantine. If you don't you will possibly be fined or thrown in jail.
www.StewPeters.tv
www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
Full segment: https://rumble.com/vk8ehi-phone-pings-will-direct-you-to-lock-down-self-quarantine-track-your-locatio.html
www.StewPeters.tv
www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
Full segment: https://rumble.com/vk8ehi-phone-pings-will-direct-you-to-lock-down-self-quarantine-track-your-locatio.html
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