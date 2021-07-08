© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WILL THE DOMINOS FALL - are honest elections still possible?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • July 08, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/election-fraud-arizona-maricopa-county-forensic-audit-whistle-blowers/
Guests: David Jose, Josh Barnett, Christina Oden
It is no longer a question of whether voter fraud exists, it is a question of how much, how often and how completely the American election process has been compromised by corrupt politicians, irresponsible courts, negligent state/local officials and hostile foreign governments in control of our media and academia.
The audit in Maricopa County, Arizona is nearly complete and collated forensic data will be carefully analyzed before public disclosure within the next several weeks. This massive effort to reconstruct the 2020 Presidential and Senatorial Election in just one large Arizona county has taken several months and uncountable man hours by election integrity volunteers and professional auditors to complete.
Will the results of the forensic audit be a big nothing-burger like so many Democrats and progressive Republicans predict, or prove beyond a shadow of doubt that massive voter fraud is not only possible, but happened in such magnitude that just one large county could alter an entire state election outcome by percentages that boggle the mind? Just how deep does the rabbit hole go, and how many dominos may fall if we unleash the forensic audit process across America?
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://gab.com/Patriots-on-Fire
Guests: David Jose, Josh Barnett, Christina Oden
It is no longer a question of whether voter fraud exists, it is a question of how much, how often and how completely the American election process has been compromised by corrupt politicians, irresponsible courts, negligent state/local officials and hostile foreign governments in control of our media and academia.
The audit in Maricopa County, Arizona is nearly complete and collated forensic data will be carefully analyzed before public disclosure within the next several weeks. This massive effort to reconstruct the 2020 Presidential and Senatorial Election in just one large Arizona county has taken several months and uncountable man hours by election integrity volunteers and professional auditors to complete.
Will the results of the forensic audit be a big nothing-burger like so many Democrats and progressive Republicans predict, or prove beyond a shadow of doubt that massive voter fraud is not only possible, but happened in such magnitude that just one large county could alter an entire state election outcome by percentages that boggle the mind? Just how deep does the rabbit hole go, and how many dominos may fall if we unleash the forensic audit process across America?
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://gab.com/Patriots-on-Fire
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.