The Invitation of Lent

- Catholic Men Authentic Living -What is between you and Christ.He gives us things so that we keep giving them away.Lent uses the metaphor of Spring Training.Because Lent, like Spring Training, is about making goals and going back to basics.In fact, our first Catholic Men's Prayer Breakfast had the theme of Spiritual Spring Training.The goal for Lent is prayer, fasting, almsgiving.In other words, the goal is choosing to follow Jesus.When we choose to attach ourselves to Jesus, we give up on the other things we are attached to that come between us and Jesus.These days the Bishop Perry's Men's Forum is annually on the Saturday after Easter.So that throughout the Journey of Lent, we as men can come together to cement our choosing to follow Jesus, by how we live.The theme this year is 'Authentic Christianity Lived'.In other words, the invitation this Lent is choosing to live as an authentic Catholic man, and to do this we let go of our stuff and focus on Him.Hope to see you at the Men's Forum.--The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.