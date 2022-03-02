BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Invitation of Lent
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
59 views • March 02, 2022
- Catholic Men Authentic Living -


What is between you and Christ.

He gives us things so that we keep giving them away.

Lent uses the metaphor of Spring Training.

Because Lent, like Spring Training, is about making goals and going back to basics.

In fact, our first Catholic Men's Prayer Breakfast had the theme of Spiritual Spring Training.

The goal for Lent is prayer, fasting, almsgiving.

In other words, the goal is choosing to follow Jesus.

When we choose to attach ourselves to Jesus, we give up on the other things we are attached to that come between us and Jesus.

These days the Bishop Perry's Men's Forum is annually on the Saturday after Easter.

So that throughout the Journey of Lent, we as men can come together to cement our choosing to follow Jesus, by how we live.

The theme this year is 'Authentic Christianity Lived'.

In other words, the invitation this Lent is choosing to live as an authentic Catholic man, and to do this we let go of our stuff and focus on Him.

Hope to see you at the Men's Forum.

https://www.cmcsmen.net/registration



--

The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Keywords
chicagospiritualityreligionmanhoodauthenticlentash-wednesdayfrank-j-casella
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Google May Ask Adults Flagged as Under 18 in Canada to Verify Age With ID or Selfie

Google May Ask Adults Flagged as Under 18 in Canada to Verify Age With ID or Selfie

Douglas Harrington
FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

Edison Reed
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy